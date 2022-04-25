Home » News » World » Crew of First Private Flight to International Space Station Splash Down off Florida

FILE PHOTO: Axiom's four-man team lifts off, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Dragon Endeavor has returned home with the Axiom-1 Crew, said an announcer as the SpaceX capsule hit the water at 1:06 pm (1706 GMT) in the Atlantic Ocean off Jacksonville

Updated: April 25, 2022, 23:03 IST

The crew of the first fully private mission to the International Space Station has splashed down off the coast of Florida after more than two weeks in space, a live feed provided by Axiom Space showed. “Dragon Endeavor has returned home with the Axiom-1 Crew," said an announcer as the SpaceX capsule hit the water at 1:06 pm (1706 GMT) in the Atlantic Ocean off Jacksonville.

first published: April 25, 2022, 23:03 IST