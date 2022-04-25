Crew of First Private Flight to International Space Station Splash Down off Florida

The crew of the first fully private mission to the International Space Station has splashed down off the coast of Florida after more than two weeks in space, a live feed provided by Axiom Space showed. “Dragon Endeavor has returned home with the Axiom-1 Crew," said an announcer as the SpaceX capsule hit the water at 1:06 pm (1706 GMT) in the Atlantic Ocean off Jacksonville.

