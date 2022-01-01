Cruise Ship Carrying Over 4,000 Passengers Held in Lisbon Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

A cruise ship carrying over 4,000 people has been held in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon after a COVID-19 outbreak infected crew members, the German news agency dpa reported Saturday. German company Aida Cruises told dpa that it discovered the positive coronavirus cases during routine health checks and has accommodated those infected ashore in coordination with Portuguese authorities in Lisbon.

Portuguese media reported that 52 members of the crew of over 1,000 workers tested positive. None of the nearly 3,000 passengers had tested positive. All on board had passed a screening test and were vaccinated with two doses before the ship set sail from Germany. The ship is waiting for the arrival of new crew members to continue its journey to Spain's Canary Islands, dpa said.

