Cut-off Score Under Canada's Express Entry System for Permanent Residency Plunges Below 500

In Canada, the minimum required Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score has plunged to below 500 and now stands at 496 for the first time since Express Entry draws resumed in July. As per the latest draw on October 26, Canada will issue 4,750 Invitation to Apply (ITA) documents for permanent residency to eligible candidates.

The CRS score has been going down and the number of invites has been surging for the past four months. Reportedly, the draw on July 6 had a score of 557 and 1,500 ITAs were sent out to eligible candidates.

Times of India quoted Canadian immigration attorney Pavan Dhillon as saying, “The CRS threshold points required to obtain an ITA dropped below 500 points finally, for an all-stream draw. We are still seeing delayed processing times, but this is a good step towards normalizing draws once again! As of October 24, there were about 65,000 individuals with a score between 451 to 500 (but only 1700 with a score of above 500), so we will continue to see high CRS scores for some time."

Advertisement

Express Entry is an online system which is used to process applications of skilled workers who wish to become permanent residents of Canada. The express entry system focusses on three major federal economic programs: Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).

According to Canadavisa website, aspiring candidates complete an online profile and then entered into the Express Entry system and are ranked relative to each other based on a score under the CRS. The CRS is a points-based system used by the government to assess and rank candidates in the Express Entry pool. The CRS score is calculated based on a candidate’s age, education, work experience, language skills, as well as other factors.

Approximately every two weeks, the Canadian government selects the highest-scoring candidates from the Express Entry pool and provides them with an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence.

Advertisement

As per media reports, Canadian authorities will issue ITA documents to candidates who have specific work experience, education or language skills. To address the issue of labour shortage, some changes in the system are expected to start in 2023.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will soon have the authority to issue these ITAs to candidates who possess a specific work experience, have a certain educational qualification and language skills which are suitable for boosting the Canadian economy and its labour market.

Indian students are preferring Canada as an alternative to the US, with News18.com reporting in 2021 that more Indians were applying to Canada due to the USA’s outdated immigration policies.

Advertisement

Canada and other countries like New Zealand have seen more and more students apply there due to lucrative job opportunities, lower student fees, and easier application process. In 2019, Indians were the largest group by ‘country of origin’ to be granted express entry and other categories of skilled immigrant visas for Canada.

In 2022, Canada admitted 108,000 Indians in its first quarter as per Economic Times, making them the top immigrant group to take residence in the country.

Read all the Latest News here