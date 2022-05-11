A red alert has been sounded in Andhra Pradesh after cyclonic storm Asani changed its direction and is now very likely to reach west central Bay of Bengal, close to Andhra Pradesh coast by Wednesday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

Cyclonic storm Asani is moving from west central Bay of Bengal towards North Andhra coast and as per estimation, it is likely to reach Kakinada of Andhra coast Wednesday morning, said Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

As of 11:30 pm on Tuesday, the lay centered 90 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, the IMD said, adding that, it is “very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach west central Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast by 11th morning".

Meanwhile, Odisha and West Bengal are also on alert to face the impact of the cyclonic storm.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams in Andhra Pradesh and kept another seven teams on standby, while one team has been deployed in Odisha 17 have been put on standby. As many as 12 teams have been deployed in West Bengal and five were on standby.

Latest updates on Cyclone Asani:

-Sea turns turbulent in AP’s Kakinada as Cyclone Asani nears

The sea in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada has turned turbulent with Cyclone Asani nearing the coast. Early morning visuals from Kakinada showed strong winds in Kakinada due to approaching Cyclone Asani.

-Asani weakens into cyclonic storm

severe cyclonic storm Asani’ over west central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and has weakened into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

-Fishermen asked not to venture into sea

According to the weather office, the cyclone could damage thatched huts, cause minor damage to power and communication lines, harm paddy and other standing crops in Krishna, East and West Godavari, and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam of Puducherry. The weather office has asked fishermen not to venture into the west central Bay of Bengal along and off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts from May 10 to 11 and into Northwest Bay of Bengal during from May 10 to 12.

-Cyclone already at ‘maximum stage of intensification’

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that cyclone Asani has already achieved maximum stage of intensification and is gradually getting weakened. Mohapatra said that the severe cyclonic storm will weaken into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and turn into a deep depression on Thursday. Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said that the severe cyclonic storm has already started losing steam.

-Cyclone Asani shields Delhi against heatwave

The maximum temperature in Delhi dropped below the 40-degree mark on Tuesday as moisture-carrying easterly winds prevailed in the capital under the impact of severe cyclone Asani. No heatwave is predicted for the next two days, according to the IMD. The Met Office had earlier predicted a heatwave spell from Wednesday with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius.

In a revised forecast, it said the maximum temperature will settle around 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, a normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius.

