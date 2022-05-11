Cyclonic storm Asani over west central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during the past six hours, and lay centered, as on 5:30 am on Wednesday, about 50 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 150 km southwest of Kakinada, 290 km southwest of Visakhapatnam, 530 km southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha and 640 km southwest of Odisha’s Puri Odisha, the IMD said.

The IMD added that cyclonic storm Asani is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by May 12 morning.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwards for next few hour and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni & Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening of today and emerge into westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night. It is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by 12th May morning," it said.