Cyclone Sitrang: Nine Dead, Several Injured in Bangladesh; 60 Flights Cancelled

Cyclone Sitrang hit the Bangladesh coast on Monday night causing damage to people’s houses, power stations and damaging roads. Bangladesh-based news outlet The Daily Star in a report said that at least nine people died in six districts with eight of them crushed under tree branches and another under collapsed wall.

The Bangladesh Met Office forecasted that Sitrang would turn into a severe cyclonic storm despite weakening after landfall.

Authorities are also fearing damage to crops. Bangladesh witnessed heavy rainfall, fierce gusts of winds and storms surging as high as 5 to 8 feet, the Daily Star said in its report. It also said that the maximum wind speed was 88kph.

The weatherman said that after making the landfall between Bhola and Sandwip, Sitrang may weaken into a deep depression, depression and a low pressure on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people were evacuated as Sitrang approached Bangladesh. Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief told the news outlet.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Raihan Mehbub told the news outlet that among the nine who died, three were members of the same family. The family of three died in Hesakhal Paschimpara of Cumilla’s Nangalkot upazila as tree branches fell on the father, mother and daughter.

People died in Narail, Bhola’s Doulatkhan and Char Fashion, Shariatpur and Barguna also died as Sitrang wreaked havoc.

A rickshaw-puller was crushed to death in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh after a wall collapsed due to strong winds while two others were injured. At least 13 trawlers also capsized in the Bay of Bengal.

Low-lying areas in the coastal regions were inundated in Patuakhali, Barishal, Khulna, Pirojpur, Bagerhat Cox’s Bazar, Noakhali and Chattogram due to heavy rainfall and tidal surges.

Emergency aid workers are stockpiling emergency items such as food, tarpaulins and water purification tablets in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox Bazaar’s shelters.

Bangladesh officials said that they expect Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali and Feni. Barguna and Patuakhali districts to suffer damages.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked officials to prepare and ensure minimal damage to people and their properties.

Biman Bangladesh, US-Bangla and Novoair cancelled 60 domestic flights and the airports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Barishal will remain closed till noon on Tuesday.

