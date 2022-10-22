‘Dare to Win’: Xi Jinping Announces End of 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress

Chinese president Xi Jinping on Saturday declared the end of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. During the closing ceremony, in an address to the delegates, Xi Jinping said: “Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard, be determined to keep forging ahead."

The proceedings of the twice-a-decade Communist Party of China’s Congress is held behind closed doors and this time was no exception. Xi, over the last seven days held several closed-door meetings with top officials in Beijing.

Chinese state-run news agency CGTN in its website said that the 20th CPC Central Committee and the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) were elected during the closing session, which was presided over by Xi Jinping

(with inputs from AFP)

