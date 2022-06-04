Day 101 of Russia-Ukraine War and People Around the World are Feeling the Action In Their Daily Lives. Why?

The 101 days since Russia launched its action of Ukraine have seen Europe destabilised, the global economy weakened, and the world order turned upside down. But Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power and despite negative effects on the Russian economy and the military campaign shows no sign of stepping back.

News18 takes a look at how the war in Ukraine has had far-reaching impacts, and what these are:

World-impacting Sanctions

When the war began, western powers agreed the most severe sanctions ever against Russia, seeking to cut it off from much of the world economy as well as hurt Putin politically. But the restrictions also risk hurting consumers outside Russia. Russia is a major global grain supplier and Europeans still rely on its energy supplies. The EU has agreed a limited ban on Russian oil, but gas would mark another step.

Advertisement

The effects of the war are being felt around the world, impacting economic growth, supply chains and the food and energy sectors. It has raised fears of a food crisis, particularly in North African countries dependent on Russian imports.

“Who knows what particular effects this may have: it may be uprisings, it may be protests. So even though this is happening very far away, in this interconnected world, it is being felt very definitely in the global South," Steven Gruzd, head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs told AFP.

Advertisement

A Deeper Look at the EU Oil Ban

European Union leaders on June 1 agreed to cut Russian oil imports by about 90% over the next six months, a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. The 27-country bloc relies on Russia for 25% of its oil. The ban applies to all Russian oil delivered by sea. It contains a temporary exemption for oil delivered by the Russian Druzhba pipeline to certain landlocked countries in Central Europe. Germany and Poland have agreed to stop using oil from the northern branch of the pipeline. Russian oil delivered by sea accounts for two-thirds of the EU’s oil imports from Moscow.

Advertisement

But What Does it Mean for Consumers?

Advertisement

In short: Higher prices. Amid concerns about the devastating war in Ukraine and moves to punish Russia invading its neighbor, energy bills and gasoline prices have been high for months and governments (including India) have been cutting taxes in a bid to spare their citizens.

Even so, energy consumers — that’s basically everybody who flicks a light switch, takes a shower, looks at their phone screen or fills their car’s fuel tank — are feeling the pinch and looking for ways to cut costs where they can.

Advertisement

Will This Hasten Switch to Renewables?

In the long term, probably, but in the short term it could actually have the opposite effect. Some lawmakers in the Netherlands have already voiced support for cranking up output from the country’s remaining coal-fired power stations, which are being phased out in an attempt to rein in carbon emissions, so that consumption by gas-fired power stations can be reduced.

Mads Flarup Christensen, secretary-general of Greenpeace Norden, urged the EU to mitigate the effects of the oil sanctions by using less oil.

“If the ban is to have the maximum effect on Putin’s war and on the climate crisis, then there must be immediate reductions in our oil consumption," Christensen said. “It will require changes in the way we transport ourselves, such as a ban on short-haul routes, lower motorway speeds and cheaper public transport."

Meanwhile, a Global Food Crisis Looms

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has significantly worsened the outlook for already inflated global food prices, affecting Africa and developing countries such as India in particular.

Because of the halt in Ukrainian exports as a result of the conflict, the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which tracks international prices of the most widely traded food commodities, reached its highest point in March since records began in 1990.

In India, the Consumer Price Index has risen by 10.5% since January 2020, leaving consumers facing much higher prices for essential food staples, according to a report by the Times of India.

And the annual inflation rate in India rose to 7.8 percent in April 2022, the highest since May 2014, as food inflation rose to 8.4 percent for the seventh consecutive month. On May 31, the price of vanaspati oil was 26.6 percent higher than the same day last year, wheat was 14.3 percent higher, and mustard oil and sugar were 5.1 and 4.1 percent higher, respectively, than the same day last year, India Today reported.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.