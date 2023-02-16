Home » News » World » Day After Lufthansa Tech Meltdown, Websites of Several German Airports Down

Day After Lufthansa Tech Meltdown, Websites of Several German Airports Down

Among the affected airports are Dusseldorf, Nuremberg and Dortmund. However, the websites of Germany's biggest airports - in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin - were reportedly operating normally.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 18:47 IST

Berlin

Dusseldorf Airport and two other Gernan airpots faced disruptions (File Photo: AFP)
Dusseldorf Airport and two other Gernan airpots faced disruptions (File Photo: AFP)

A day after a major tech meltdown at Lufthansa Airlines, the websites of at least three German airports were disrupted on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Among the affected airports are Dusseldorf, Nuremberg and Dortmund. However, the websites of Germany’s biggest airports - in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin - were reportedly operating normally.

“We are troubleshooting", said a spokesperson for Dortmund airport, adding that it was unlikely that the failure was due to a regular overload.

“There is reason to suspect it could be a hacker attack," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Focus Online, which initially reported the outage, gave no reason for the problem.

Spiegel Online reported that the problems could have been caused by a DDoS attack, where high volumes of internet traffic are directed to targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid by so-called “hacktivists" to knock them offline.

The disruptions come a day after Lufthansa was forced to cancel more than 200 flights in Frankfurt alone on Wednesday leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Lufthansa blamed botched railway engineering works that damaged broadband cables for the outage on Wednesday.

(With Reuters Inputs)

first published: February 16, 2023, 18:40 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 18:47 IST
