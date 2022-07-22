Police and soldiers in Colombo started dismantling the temporary structures set up by the anti-government protesters on early Friday morning.

The soldiers were confronted by a large number of unarmed protesters. The security personnel set up barricades outside the Sri Lankan presidential secretariat, which is likely to be occupied by new occupant - Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The protesters earlier said that once Ranil Wickremesinghe announces his new cabinet they would vacate the area.

But early Friday morning armed security personnel dismantled tents and asked people to vacate the premises. Armed with batons, temporary structures set up in the Galle Sea Face area were dismantled by soldiers.

The armed personnel used loud hailers asking protesters to confine themselves to the designated areas, news agency AFP reported.

The presidential residence was overrun by the protesters on July 9 after which Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the nation to find refuge in Maldives and then later fled to Singapore after spending a day in Male.

He currently is in Singapore with his wife and former first lady Ioma Rajapaksa, brother Basil Rajapaksa and other members of the Rajapaksa family.

Protesters speaking to news agency ANI said that Ranil Wickremesinghe is trying to destroy them. “We want to make our country free of such nasty politics," a protester was quoted as saying by the news agency, who also vowed to not give up.

Protesters and many in Sri Lanka call the new president ‘Ranil Rajapaksa’ - a wordplay on the last name of the newly elected president given his closeness to the much-hated Rajapaksas.

Confronted by reporters following his elevation to the role of the president, Wickremesinghe said that he is not a friend of the Rajapaksas on Thursday. “I am not a friend of the Rajapaksas. I have opposed them for a long time," Wickremesinghe said when questioned by a Sky News reporter.

Meanwhile, people in Colombo are lining up outside the passport office trying to get a new passport or get their old one renewed. People in the queue spoke to news agency ANI and said they want to go abroad to earn money to feed themselves and their families.

“There is no food, no fuel and no money in the country. What will we do and how will we survive? I’m here to get my passport and go to Qatar for a job," a person in the queue was quoted saying by the news agency.

(with inputs from AFP, ANI, Sky News)

