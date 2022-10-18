DE Rantau Nomad Pass: Malaysia Launches New Nomad Visa Program to Attract More Foreign Remote Workers

Malaysia joined Estonia, Malta, Bahamas, Cyprus, Thailand and a few other nations to offer digital-nomad passes to remote workers who want working vacations. Malaysia and Thailand opened their doors to the world’s digital nomads, during and after the pandemic to remote workers who could relax and rejuvenate while working from these countries.

Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar bin Musa in Langkawi earlier this Monday said the aim is not only to ensure digital nomads work in Malaysia but also stay in Malaysia. He was speaking at the launch of a DE Rantau Hub in Dash Resort, Langkawi and discussed the DE Rantau Nomad Pass Program - Malaysia’s newly introduced digital nomad pass.

“These people need to continue their businesses and professional work, so we must present them with reasons to come to Langkawi. They must feel safe, welcomed, and included with the communities, let us enhance the God-given beauty of Langkawi," Annuar bin Musa was quoted as saying by Scandasia, a website catering to Scandinavian expats living in east Asian nations.

Advertisement

He was speaking at the launch of a DE Rantau Hub in Dash Resort in Malaysia’s Langkawi.

A separate report by the Times of India pointed out that there are tax and other regulatory issues which need to be addressed by the employer and the employee before the employee decides to move to these locations.

The Malaysian government started accepting online applications for the newly introduced digital nomad pass from October 1. Foreign nationals whose annual income is above $24,000 can apply and can stay in Malaysia with their dependents for up to three to 12 months. The nomad pass can be renewed to extend the stay for another year.

The DE DE Rantau Nomad Pass Programis a multiple-entry programme. This is different from tourist visas, which is a single entry scheme with a validity of three months.

Advertisement

People applying for this nomad pass have to submit proof of work or employment and pay the requisite fees.

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) said that it received over 2,000 applications applying for the pass. Malaysia launched the first DE Rantau Hub in Penang on September 13.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here