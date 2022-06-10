‘Dear Mark Ruffles’: Brazil Prez Bolsonaro Lashes Out At Mark Ruffalo, Takes A Jibe At His Hulk Role

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who is visiting the United States for the summit of the Americas, took on Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo calling him a servant of the Brazilian left in a series of tweets.

Bolsonaro, Brazil’s firebrand right-wing politician, rose to presidency when similar far-right and right-wing politicians across the world were being elected to pole positions in political establishments. His far-right credentials were strong enough for the Western mainstream media to call him - ‘Trump of the Tropics’.

Shortly before the US president Joe Biden met Jair Bolsonaro in Los Angeles, Ruffalo in a tweet suggested that Biden stand on the right side of history. “Dear @POTUS: the man you are meeting with today does not respect democracy and consistently threatens a coup. As the 1/6 hearings begin, remember to stand on the side of democracy," Ruffalo said.

Ruffalo was likely referring to a Capitol Hill like situation in Brazil, if Bolsonaro failed to win the election.

The actor known for his roles in Spotlight, Zodiac and his role as superhero Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers franchise was referring to Bolsonaro’s support to Trump in the latter’s claims that the 2020 elections were rigged leading to Biden’s win.

Bolsonaro was quick to shoot back. “Dear Mark Ruffles, calm down! I’m sure you have never read the Brazilian Constitution, but I can assure you it’s nothing like the complicated Hulk scripts you have to memorize:"AHGFRR". Read it and you’ll find out I’m not only respecting it, but protecting Brazil’s rule of law," Bolsonaro said in his first tweet.

“The records show my government has always been on the side of democracy and the Constitution. It’s the Brazilian left (your masters) who wants to control the press, curb freedom of speech, censor the internet and financially support dictatorships like Cuba and Venezula (Venezuela), not me," Bolsonaro then said, in an apparent reference to the US snub of Cuba and Venezuela from the Summit Of The Americas.

Then Bolsonaro attempted to explain to Ruffalo how the electoral process works. “Let me make it simple: if Captain America was elected by +55 million people and Thanos, who is a foreigner and doesn’t know anything about the US, tries to interfere in the American territory or electoral process, it’s Thanos and not the Captain who is disrepectin (disrespecting) democracy," he said.

It is unclear if Bolsonaro was referring to the appeal made by Mark Ruffalo and fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio, where both urged Brazilians to register themselves and vote in the elections. Brazil will go to polls on October 2, later this year.

Finally, Bolsonaro shared an old footage from the 1988 TV movie The Incredible Hulk Returns starring Lou Ferrigno, saying that this was a better version than the recent Hulk character portrayed in Marvel’s Avengers franchise.

“ By the way, the original Hulk was much cooler. He didn’t need a computer to look strong and actually understood something about nature," Bolsonaro said, in an apparent jibe to Ruffalo, highlighting Lou Ferrigno’s professional bodybuilder background.

