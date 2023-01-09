'Deeply Proud of Them': UK PM Rishi Sunak Backs Royal Family Amid Prince Harry's Claims

Amid several allegations and claims made by Prince Harry against the British Royal Family ahead of the release of his memoir ‘Spare’, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended the royal family and said he is proud of them.

When asked whether the public can have faith in the royal family as an institution, Rishi Sunak said, “I think the public like me have enormous regard for the royal family, they’re deeply proud of them. I certainly am, it’s one of the things I’m most proud of when I think about what It is to be British."

In the book, scheduled to be released on Tuesday, Harry makes a series of allegations against Prince William, King Charles and wrote about his mother’s death.

However, Sunak said that Britain was an amazing country and the royal family was an institution to be proud of.

“When I get to go around the world and champion Britain as an amazing country with so many things that can be proud of, our institutions including the royal family are one of those," Sunak said.

“In general, I wouldn’t get into talking about the royal family but it’s something that I’m proud of and I think the country is proud of. We saw that last year very movingly multiple times and I’m confident we’ll see it this year with King Charles’ coronation, which will be another fantastic occasion for the country to come together and celebrate something that’s special about Britain," he added.

In interviews broadcast Sunday, Harry accused members of the royal family of getting “into bed with the devil" to gain favorable tabloid coverage, singling out Camilla’s efforts to rehabilitate her image with the British people after her longtime affair with his father, now King Charles III.

“Spare" is the latest in a string of public pronouncements by Harry and Meghan since they quit royal life and moved to California in 2020, citing what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of Meghan and a lack of support from the palace. It follows the Winfrey interview and a six-part Netflix documentary released last month.

In the ghostwritten memoir, Harry, 38, describes the couple’s acrimonious split from the royal family after their request for a part-time royal role was rejected.

