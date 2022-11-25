Delhi Police Arrests Indian Man with $1 Million Bounty on Head for Murdering Australian Woman in 2018

The Delhi Police has arrested Rajwinder Singh for allegedly murdering woman on beach in Australia’s Queensland 2018.

38-year-old Singh was apprehended by Delhi Police Special Cell near GT Karnal Road at 6 am on Friday. Rajwinder Singh hailed from Buttar Kalan in Amritsar, Punjab and worked as a nurse in Australia. He had been absconding after the gruesome murder of an Australian citizen since October 2018.

Earlier this month, Queensland Police announced a record one million dollar reward for the public to catch Rajwinder Singh after he fled to India. This was the largest bounty ever offered by the Queensland Police.

Toyah Cordingley, 24, was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach, 40km north of Cairns when she was killed on 21 October 2018.

Advertisement

“We can confirm a man has been arrested in India today following a significant investigation into the tragic death of Toyah Cordingley in Far North Queensland in 2018," Queensland Police said in a tweet.

Rajwinder Singh, 38, who worked as a nurse in Innisfail, was the key person of interest in the case but fled the country two days after Cordingley was killed, leaving behind his job, wife and three children in Australia.

Read all the Latest India News here