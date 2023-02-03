In a big win for US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar was ousted from her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday for making anti-semitic remarks.

Omar was ousted because she was critical of Israel’s human rights records and its treatment of Palestinians in the country. McCarthy faced opposition from his own party members, but managed to secure enough support to oust her from the committee.

It should also be noted that Omar visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in April 2022, sparking widespread condemnation from India. The move was seen as tacit support for Pakistan and its state support for terrorism in the region.

India also saw the trip as a violation of its territorial integrity for “narrow political gains."

“She visited a part of J-K currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practise her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes this ours. Condemnable," Union ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at that time.

When she visited PoK, she criticised the Indian government and made misleading statements regarding Kashmir’s human rights situation.

Republicans Victoria Spartz of Indiana, ​Ken Buck of Colorado and Nancy Mace of South Carolina were holding out on removing Omar from the committee because they feared that the move was a retaliation against the Democratic party which removed Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona’s Paul Gosar when they held the majority in US Congress.

“Two wrongs do not make a right," Spartz was quoted as saying by the Hill, earlier in January.

McCarthy said that Omar’s stance put America in jeopardy, referring to her remarks on 9/11. The resolution to remove Omar was brought forward by Ohio Republican Max Miller.

Miller referred to a 2019 tweet made by Ilhan Omar which said “It’s all about the Benjamins baby!" implying that implying that American lawmakers who are pro-Israel were on the payroll of American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

She also compared Israel and the US to Hamas and the Taliban during a Foreign Affairs Committee hearing and called Israel an ‘apartheid state’ in 2021.

Israel receives criticism for its treatment of Palestinians and many nations have urged both sides to push for peace, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken being the latest to make such a plea, following his visit to the region.

Omar also downplayed the 9/11 attacks and received fierce backlash from survivors and first responders.

Omar, following her ousting, told CNN’s State of the Union: “I certainly did not or was not aware that the word ‘hypnotized’ was a trope. I wasn’t aware of the fact that there are tropes about Jews and money. That has been a very enlightening part of this journey."

