Democrats Focus on Georgia after Nearing Senate Control but Republicans Vow to Fight Biden’s Agenda in Congress

Democrats were in a rare victorious mood on Sunday after the win in Nevada handed them control of the US Senate following the midterm elections. They have their attention on Georgia now where a run-off contest is likely to strengthen their position in the US Congress.

The Democrats underperformed in the US House of Representatives elections but their victories over Trump-backed candidates and election deniers and averting an expected red wave in the US Congress has handed them some confidence.

There are a handful of key races which are yet to be called.

Chuck Schumer thanked the people of the US for pulling them back from the edge of autocracy. “We were on the edge of autocracy and thank God the American people pulled us back in this election," Schumer was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

His statement came shortly after Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Trump-backed former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt to clinch Nevada. Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote as Democrats are now in charge of a 50-50 Senate.

On December 6, Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will head to a runoff election in Georgia and a win for the Democrats means they would have majority control of the US Senate allowing it to have sway over committees, bills, and judicial picks.

Biden sounded hopeful and said that the Democrats feel good about where they are. “We’re focusing now on Georgia. We feel good about where we are," Biden said in Cambodia amid meeting with ASEAN leaders on Sunday.

Republicans are poised to take control of the House as ballots are still being counted. Republicans have won 211 House Seats and the Democrats have won 206. To have a majority in the US House of Representatives, one party needs to win 218 seats. The US House is a 435-seat chamber.

The Associated Press projected that the Republican tally could reach 212 as they are poised to Oregon’s 5th congressional district. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeated progressive Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the Associated Press said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while speaking to media outlets did not provide any clarity regarding her House leadership and said it will be decided after control of the chamber was decided.

Republicans have warned they would roll back Biden’s climate change legislation and continue with a tax cut regime which was introduced in 2017. They also warned that investigation of the Biden administration’s activities and on Hunter Biden’s business dealing with Ukraine and China will also be investigated.

Eyes are also on high-profile gubernatorial races like the one being contested in Arizona between Trump-backed Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs along with the Georgia run-off polls. Eyes are on also on November 15 to see if former US president Donald Trump announces a presidential bid.

(with inputs from Reuters and Associated Press)

