Democrats Win Massachusetts' House of Representatives Race by One Vote after Recount

Following a recount, Massachusetts’ House of Representatives elections flipped from Republicans to Democrats by a single vote. Kristin Kassner ran against her opponent and five-term incumbent Lenny Mirra earlier this week following a recount which shrunk the narrow vote deficit to one.

Kassner and Mirra went head-to-head for the seat based in the North Shore area, a coastal region between Boston and New Hampshire, the Guardian reported. Lenny Mirra has decided to challenge the outcome in the court, news agency CBS said in a separate report.

Before the recount, Kassner was trailing by 10 votes out of over 23,000 ballots which were cast in the area during November 8 midterm elections. The legal threshold of a recount allows the 10-vote deficit.

Advertisement

On November 30, the Massachusetts secretary of state Bill Galvin ordered the recounts in a general area where the incumbent held a marginal advantage.

The results of the recount were released Thursday, last week, and it was found that Mirra received 11,762 votes compared to the 11,763 votes that Kassner won.

Mirra said that ballots were filled out in pencil, some ballots were filled out with an ink of a different colour and some had stray marks.

“Some had a name written in the write-in and then an oval filled out," Mirra said, according to the Boston Globe. Mirra said that in Rowley, five spoiled ballots were awarded to his opponent while speaking to CBS.

Kassner said there was no foul-play in the voting process. “I feel the process unfolded like it should," Kassner was quoted as saying by the Boston Globe.

She said she is not suspicious that anything happened and the recount was done to ensure that every vote was counted.

Advertisement

She further stated that it was a true test of democracy and thanked the people who were involved in the recounting process.

Governor Charlie Baker and a gubernatorial council will review the new results.

If Baker’s council approved the recount results, the Democrats will hold 133 of the 160 house districts in January. They will have gained four more seats compared to what they started with in January 2021.

Read all the Latest News here