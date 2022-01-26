Home » News » World » Denmark Plans to Lift Covid-19 Restrictions on Feb 1

A man gets a swab for the Covid-19 test to meet traveling requirements at a mobile coronavirus testing facility. (Representational image credit: AP)
Denmark Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote in a letter to lawmakers that Covid-19 shouldn’t any longer be categorised as a disease dangerous to society.

AFP
Copenhagen // Updated: January 26, 2022, 15:34 IST

The Danish government plans to lift all Covid restrictions on February 1, despite registering a record number of infections but with vaccine rates high, the health ministry said Wednesday.

“I would like… Covid-19 to no longer be categorised as a disease dangerous to society as of February 1", Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote in a letter to lawmakers, proposing the de facto lifting of all domestic restrictions.

first published: January 26, 2022, 15:34 IST