Denmark: Shots Fired at Copenhagen Mall, One Arrested, Say Police

Danish police said Sunday they had arrested one person in connection to a shooting inside a Copenhagen shopping mall. “One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Fields. Currently, we are unable to say anything else about their identity," Copenhagen police said in a post to Twitter.

The gunfire in the mall left several victims, Danish police said. Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field’s mall in the Amager district between the city centre and the airport, Copenhagen police wrote on Twitter.

“We’re on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said.

Eyewitnesses quoted by Danish media said they saw more than 100 people rush towards the mall’s exit when the first shots were heard.

Police have urged people in the building to wait inside for their arrival and called on others to keep away from the area.

