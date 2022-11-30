DeSantis Warns Apple of Congressional Action for Allegedly Threatening to Remove Twitter, Helping China

Apple faced criticism from Florida governor Ron DeSantis after Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed that Apple threatened to remove Twitter from its app store and allegedly prevented Chinese demonstrators from fully using the AirDrop feature found in Apple devices, Fox Business said in a report.

The comments from the Florida governor came during a press conference in Duval County. He said a congressional action might be warranted if Apple followed through with its alleged ‘threats’.

“Don’t be a vassal of the [Chinese Communist Party] on one hand and then use your corporate power in the United States on the other to suffocate Americans and try to suppress their right to express themselves," DeSantis was quoted as saying by Fox Business. He said if Apple continues on its path it would amount to a “really raw exercise of monopolistic power" which would merit “a response from the United States Congress."

China witnessed widespread protests due to Covid Zero policies over the weekend but since the beginning of this week protests have been quelled as police and law enforcement officials in China’s cities have launched a crackdown on protesters.

AirDrop Controversy

The latest software update, iOS 16.1.1, allows iPhone users in China to use the AirDrop feature to receive files, images and videos from other non-contacts for 10 minutes. Following the lapse of the time window, AirDrop switches back to contacts only automatically.

DeSantis said it is providing comfort to Chinese authorities. He said Covid Zero policy is draconian and violates people’s rights and freedoms. He says it is unscientific. “People of China are right to be able to speak out and protest against what the Chinese Communist Party is doing. We need these draconian COVID policies to go to the ash heap of history where they belong," the Florida governor said, according to Fox Business.

Apple is yet to respond to the SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk’s accusations. Apple has been at the centre of controversy after Chinese workers broke through barricades from the company’s largest assembly factory in Zhengzhou - which is also dubbed the iPhone city. Many workers protested against the remuneration and working conditions and clashed with police officials outside and inside the factory.

