WATCH | Russian Missile Pierces Hole in Ukraine's Apartment, 5 Floors Blast Into Side, Rubble Strewn Across Street

A Russian missile attack demolished a high-rise apartment in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as it hit the building overnight while fighting went on between the two countries, officials said on Saturday. A video of the incident was since widely circulated online, showing the building fall apart completely as Russian attackers launched the missile on it.

Emergency services posted a picture online of the tower block with a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side and rubble strewn across the street below, AFP reported.

Watch the video here:

According to a Reuters report citing an adviser to the interior minister of Ukraine, no one was killed in the incident. Anton Herashchenko also said Russia was lying about not shelling civilian infrastructure. According to the adviser, at least 40 such sites had been hit and Russian troops were shelling civilian sites, the report said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed the incident and wrote that the night had been “difficult", with Russian “sabotage groups" in the capital.

He insisted that there were no regular Russian troops in Kyiv, but said they were trying to enter from several directions.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a picture of the damaged apartment block.

“Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv," he wrote.

He urged the international community to “fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, (introduce an) oil embargo, ruin its economy."

“Stop Russian war criminals!" he added.

The Russian military said on Saturday it had targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure using cruise missiles fired from the air and sea.

(With AFP inputs)

