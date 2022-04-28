'Diana's Son Continuing Campaign to Disrupt Charles' Future Reign': Ex-Vanity Fair Editor on Prince Harry

Prince Harry is a “disruptive force" whose actions are a continuation of the ‘War of the Wales’ and his mother Diana’s campaign to disrupt’ Prince Charles’ future reign, former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown has claimed.

Princess Diana’s former diarist, while speaking to Marie Claire to promote her new book ‘The Palace Papers’, said the exit of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle — popularly termed Megxit — had affected the Royal Family, saying they were “still reeling" and “just baffled" at why the relationship with the Sussexes suddenly deteriorated, Daily Mail reported.

Brown said “Meghan got angry so fast, and that’s what’s rocked the family", adding: “It’s still a source of great pain to them; they were also completely knocked for six when they decided to do the Oprah interview, and now Harry’s doing a book."

The ex-editor also appeared on Washington Post Live, where she said the Duchess of Sussex had “no purpose" and wanted to ‘cash in’ on the commercial arm of being a royal.

Discussing the exit of Harry and Meghan from royal life, she said: “They wanted to be able to have a commercial arm to their activities. That was the stumbling block. Meghan certainly saw the deals that were there to be made because they were royals. It’s as though she couldn’t resist everything that was on offer on the celebrity buffet."

She added: “A hunger to avail herself of the global leverage, to live in glorious houses without strings attached."

While Brown indicated that Meghan was inspired by Michelle Obama and wanted to have wealth as well as stature, she clarified that Harry — who has often blamed the media glare for disruptions in his life — would have wanted to leave the royal family even without Meghan.

“I really think Harry wanted out, himself. Meghan gave Harry the tools to leave. She understood the world of agents and deals. I mean this wasn’t Harry’s world, but suddenly he had in Meghan a very worldly strategist who he decided to trust above all the other advisors," Daily Mail quoted her as saying.

Brown said while the couple had left the family of their own accord, they had been struggling as Meghan was finding it difficult to zero in on a ‘brand’ and the Sussexes didn’t realise how hard life would be while cut off from the palace.

Trying to identify what may have led to Meghan’s anger with the royal family, Brown said it could have been since she was “suddenly completely dependent on her husband for money". And Harry was dependent on his father and grandmother and this “infantilizing was very maddening to Meghan".

Brown has said she believes Prince Harry may even want to make a sensational return to the Royal Family after the Queen’s death - splitting his time between Britain and the US - though Meghan would be unlikely to be fully on board.

