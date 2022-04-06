Did Farah Khan, Friend of Imran Khan's Wife, Flee Pak With $90,000 Handbag? Viral Photo Stokes Graft Fire

For Imran Khan, troubles seem to have just begun in Pakistan. Amid allegations that a friend of his wife Bushra Bibi was allowed to flee the country amid the political crisis, a photo Farah Khan — Bibi’s friend — on a plane with a handbag reportedly costing $90,000 has gone viral.

According to a Geo News report, PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail said Farah Khan amassed a huge amount of money from the transfer of civil servants in Punjab. Reports said she reached Dubai on April 3, the very day Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly and the no-trust motion brought by the opposition was dismissed by the Speaker.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf financer and leader Aleem Khan, while accusing the prime minister of corruption, had named Farah Khan. “Farah Khan was involved in corruption and has left Pakistan. Everyonw knows on whose behalf she was carrying out corrupt deeds. There is too much evidence against her," the PTI leader said.

Daring Niazi to a TV debate, Aleem Khan questioned Farah Khan’s role. “Bribes worth three crore were paid to the Punjab CM secretariat for every transfer and posting in the province," Khan said.

The now-viral photo shows Farah Khan flying in luxury, with a bag kept near her feet. It is unclear when the picture was taken. A Twitter user named Hoorain Pervaiz, a social activist, pointed out: “Traveling in private jet to Dubai only costs more than 50,000 US dollars. Hermes sandals."

Who is Farah Khan?

Farah Khan did not occupy any public post in Imran Khan’s party or government but was known to wield considerable influence given her closeness with Bushra Bibi, who was believed to have pulled many a string in the Imran Khan government.

Farah Khan’s original name is Farah Shahzadi. She was believed to be the “front-woman" of Usman Buzdar, the former chief minister of Punjab.

Officials privy to the knowledge told Geo TV that she used an international airline with the number EK623 to reach Dubai and used a Pakistani passport to travel to the country.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has sought the record of the proceedings of the National Assembly conducted on the no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan before adjourning the hearing till Wednesday, prolonging the political and constitutional crisis in the country. During the second day of the hearing on Tuesday, the court directed the government to present minutes of the proceedings in the National Assembly after the no-confidence motion was presented by the Opposition.

Chief Justice Bandial said that the court did not interfere in matters of state and foreign policy and only wanted to ascertain the constitutionality of the steps taken by the deputy speaker for the dismissal of the no-confidence motion and subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. “Our sole focus is on the ruling of the deputy speaker, it is our priority to decide on that particular issue," Chief Justice Bandial was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.