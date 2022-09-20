Did Prince Harry Not Sing 'God Save the King' During Queen's Funeral? Video Alleges Royal's 'Disrespect'

Viewers tuning in to the Queen’s funeral believe Prince Harry did not sing God Save the Queen, according to reports. During the late monarch’s state service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, thousands of mourners paused to sing the British national anthem, with one 11-second viral video showing the Duke of Sussex seemingly not joining in.

It shows the Duke of Sussex looking around and not frequently mouthing the words. His actions sparked a flurry of online debates. Many Twitter users called the Prince’s action “disrespectful."

Angela Levin, Harry’s biographer, was among those who retweeted the video that appeared to show the Duke of Sussex, 38, tight-lipped as those around him sang the anthem in tribute to his estranged father.

It showed King Charles III fighting back tears as Westminster Abbey erupted into a rousing chorus of “God Save the King" to bring Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to an emotional close.

The anthem, which is an ode to him, was not sung by the king, nor did Harry, who was shown standing directly behind him, staring forward with his mouth closed for the final 10 seconds of the tribute.

Since moving to the United States in early 2020, Harry and Meghan have publicly criticised the royals, with Harry particularly vocal about his estrangement from Charles.

In a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Harry claimed Charles cut him off financially and stopped returning his phone calls. “There’s a lot to work through there," Harry had said of his father’s relationship with him, according to reports.

“I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened," he had said.

During the funeral service, there were shots of Harry’s wife Meghan with her face covered. A giant candle blocking the path sparked a social media conspiracy on whether it had been an accident or if the royal funeral organisers did this on purpose.

