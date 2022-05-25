Did Russia Consider Using Monkeypox As A Bioweapon After The Collapse Of The Soviet Union?

Former deputy head of the biological weapons program, Kanat Alibekov shocked the world when he claimed the USSR was exploring the options of using Monkeypox as a bioweapon. The revelation came at a time when Russia had invaded Ukraine over Donbas. In this episode of DeCode, we examine the claims made by Alibekov and look at if a country can be punished for using bioweapons. #RussiaUkraineWar #Bioweapons #Monkeypox

