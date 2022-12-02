‘Disgusting Triumvirate of anti-Semites’: Here’s What Kanye West Said on Alex Jones’ Show

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, continues to spiral into controversies by hosting white supremacists and indulging in anti-semitism. Ye shocked the world and the US once more on Thursday night when Infowars’ Alex Jones hosted him and white supremacist Nick Fuentes on his show.

Kanye West, who has pushed anti-semitic tropes in the recent months, continued to do so on Alex Jones’ show. What shocked his fans and other observers was the rapper saying he likes German dictator Hitler and he loves Nazis.

West also pushed anti-semitic tropes like there is a Jewish mafia who control the global financial institutions, news media and the global banking system.

Here are some of his controversial quotes from the interview with Alex Jones:

On so-called Jews controlling global media: “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world."

On Hitler: “I see good things about Hitler, also. This guy… invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I like Hitler."

On Nazism: “They did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time… I love Nazis."

On Satan ‘manipulating’ Hitler: “Whether it’s the Zionists or Hitler — it’s not the person. It’s Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces."

Kanye also took potshots at Conservative Jewish commentator Ben Shapiro during his conversation with Alex Jones. He cracked an anti-semitic joke and said: “Shapiro can tell just how much change is in your pocket from hearing a jingle."

Kanye claimed Florida governor Ron DeSantis is involved with the Mossad, the Israeli secret service: “If I say something derogatory about the Mossad, is that mossa-gynistic?"

What Did Alex Jones Do?

Alex Jones, according to reports by various news outlets, did very little to push back against Ye. Jones at one point said: “I think most Jews are great people. But I agree there’s a Jewish mafia."

He also called Nazis ‘thugs’ but that did not dissuade Ye from making remarks that hurt Jews. “The Nazis were thugs and did really bad things," Jones said, but it failed to have an effect on Ye.

The Republican Party immediately distanced itself from Alex Jones and his guests. The party’s bigwigs, including former US president Donald Trump (who also hosted Fuentes and Ye), took an accommodative stance towards the conspiracy theorist who has been ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for claiming one of America’s deadliest school shootings was a “hoax,".

“Given his praise of Hitler, it can’t be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation. Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough," the Republican Jewish Coalition said, calling the trio ‘a disgusting triumvirate of conspiracy theorists, Holocaust deniers, and anti-Semites.’

(with inputs from the New York Post and VICE News)

