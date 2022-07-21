Does Joe Biden Have Cancer? Buzz Over US President’s Speech Prompts White House to Clarify

US President Joe Biden’s remarks that he ‘has cancer’ has set alarm bells ringing in several quarters. A video of the 79-year-old US President started doing the rounds on Twitter, where he talked about the damage caused by oil refinery emissions in his childhood hometown, Delaware, in Somerset, Massachusetts.

“My mother drove us rather than us being able to walk and guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That’s why I, and so damn many other people I grew up with, have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," he said.

The buzz over Biden’s remark prompted the White House to issue a clarification that he was referring to treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers he underwent last year before assuming the office.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates referred The New York Post to a tweet from Washington Post columnist Glenn Kessler, who noted that Biden had “non-melanoma skin cancers" removed before he took office while clarifying the President’s statement.

Despite the clarification, the President was mocked by republican Twitter users, and the hashtag #BidenHasCancer started being used by many. “I don’t know if #BidenHasCancer, but that man is clearly not stable mentally," one Twitter user wrote. His use of the present tense in his statement caused further speculation, with Greg Price of XStrategies LLC replying to Kessler’s tweet by saying “He said “I have cancer" in the present tense you absolute d-“.

The remark also caused further speculation about the President’s frequent public gaffes.

In the same speech, at a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, where he was announcing steps to be taken to tackle global warming, Biden also referred to Glasgow as being part of England and referred to a male representative as “she", according to The Telegraph.

