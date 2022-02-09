Domino’s, KFC, Toyota, Suzuki Apologise To Indians For ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ Posts

Domino’s India followed the footsteps of Hyundai India and several others in apologising to Indians after its Pakistan-based associates shared social media posts showcasing solidarity with Pakistan on the event of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is celebrated in Pakistan and parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to show a so-called solidarity with the people of Kashmir and remind the world that the issues in Kashmir - caused primarily due to Pakistan-sponsored cross border terrorism - are not forgotten. It is also a national holiday in the neighbouring country.

The social media posts, however, have hurt millions of Indians forcing these mega business institutions scrambling to do some damage control in a bid to avoid cancellation.

“We stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer. We regret and apologise for the unsolicited social media post published on Domino’s social media handles outside the country," the pizza chain said in a social media post. Domino’s said that it has called India its home for more than two decades and remains deeply committed to respecting its people, culture and spirit of nationalism of the country.

Domino’s also faced threats of cancellation and boycott from citizens like automaker Hyundai did. The initial threat of cancellation arose when Hyundai’s Pakistan arm tweeted in support of Kashmir Day. Soon after the message was tweeted, the Korean automaker faced cancellation and boycott threats from Indians on social media.

Union minister S Jaishankar also spoke to the South Korean envoy and conveyed the hurt that Indians have felt because of the gesture conveyed by the tweet. Later, South Korea also expressed regret when its foreign minister Chung Eui-yong called Jaishankar to convey their apologies.

Domino’s India joined KFC, Honda Motors, Suzuki, Toyota and Pizza Hut all of whose social media wings in Pakistan tweeted in support of Kashmir Solidarity Day as a marketing move.

