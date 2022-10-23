Donald Trump Hints at 2024 US Presidency Run, Says 'Will Probably Have to Do It Again'

Former United States President Donald Trump on Saturday dropped a hint that he might run for the post again in 2024. During a Texas rally, he addressed the crowd in Robstown, where he was heard saying, “I ran twice. I won twice. I did much better the second time than I did before." “And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again," he added.

Trump pointed out to his wins in 2020 and 2016, and said he got more votes than any other US president in history, a Fox News report said. Speculations regarding Trump possibly running for President again aren’t new.

However, his address at the Texas rally is said to be one of the strongest hints so far. No official announcement has been made by the Republican Party so far. “The silent majority is back stronger than ever before," Trump said at the close of the rally.

His comments came a day after the House Select Committee issued a subpoena to Trump for his alleged involvement in the Capitol Hill riots.

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say personally orchestrated a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

