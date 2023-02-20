A Chinese professor was suspended by his university after he gave a talk at school which prompted an outburst from a student who accused him of worshipping the west.

The incident was reported from Lujiang Middle School in Anhui province, around 400 km from Shanghai, Bloomberg reported.

A video of the incident on social media shows a student walking on the stage, taking a microphone from the professor and shouting, “He only has money in his eyes, thinks learning is just for money, worships the West and panders to overseas powers."

“For what purpose do we study hard? It’s for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Do not cross-breed with Americans!" he added, echoing a phrase popularised by President Xi Jinping.

The video has gone viral on social media in China, but it doesn’t show all of the professor’s remarks.

The professor in the video is reportedly Chen Hongyou, an associate professor of education at Hefei Normal University.

He later said that his speech was intended to encourage students to use their own efforts to change their destiny and to step towards a wider world.

The professor also said he had joked about topics including gender and nationalities in his talk and added, “as an educator who was worked for more than 30 years, I feel very guilty."

He was suspended from his teaching duties and asked by the university to write an essay reflecting on the matter. He said his bio page, which included his academic achievements, was also removed from the university website.

According to the bio, Chen was once named “Outstanding Communist Party member" at Heifei Normal.

The government of Lujiang county said in a statement that what was supposed to be a motivational speech caused “dissatisfaction" among teachers and students due to “inappropriate content".

