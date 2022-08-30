‘Don’t Drink the Water’: City in US’ Mississippi Declares Emergency as it Fails to Provide Water to Residents

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves on Monday evening issued a grave warning to the residents of the city of Jackson. ‘Do not drink the water," Reeves warned, according to local news agency Mississippi Free Press. Jackson is the capital of Mississippi and is its largest city.

Reeves went on to explain that people will not have access to safe sources of water for an ‘unknown period of time’. The number of people he was referring to was 180,000.

“We need to provide water for up to 180,000 people for an unknown period of time. Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes. Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family, preserve water, look out for your fellow man and your neighbours," the governor said.

The severity of the situation is such that Reeves did not issue a boil water notice. Reeves declared a state of emergency over the water crisis in the city. He said that there is not enough water for dousing fires, flushing toilets and for crucial needs.

A boil water notice is when authorities issue a public statement advising people to boil their tap water before using it.

Reeves ordered the state authorities to repair the failing OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant so that residents have access to clean, potable water starting Tuesday.

The leadership at the Mississippi State Department of Health warned that the OB Curtis water treatment plant may stop producing water at all anytime and could not tell what is the outflow from the water treatment plant.

The report by Mississippi Free Press said that a near complete lack of qualified personnel is one of the reasons why Mississippi’s largest city is facing a water crisis. It also lacks Class A water operators and regular maintenance staff, the report said.

The city officials say that rain and flooding in the Pearl River led to complications at the water treatment plant.

Under Biden’s recently passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), the state of Mississippi will receive $4.5 billion in federal funds over a five year period which will be used in projects related to broadband, water infrastructure, roads and bridges, electric vehicle charging stations, public transportation and high-speed internet.

However, according to Jackson city mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba more than $1 billion will be needed to repair Jackson’s water infrastructure.

“The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will take the state’s lead on distributing drinking water and non-drinking water to residents of the City of Jackson," Reeves said.

The city of Jackson has been without clean, drinkable water for the last month. This happened since the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant faced operational collapse which then led to the major disruption in the city’s distribution system. Now residences and businesses have little to no water at all.

Officials have been unable to establish the main reason behind the plant’s failure to provide clean water. The governor said that the city will now take charge and send resources to maintain, repair and restart the water treatment facility. “We will do everything in our power to get water flowing back to the people of Jackson," Reeves said.

