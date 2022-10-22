‘Double Standards’: Macron Unhappy with the Price France Is Paying for US LNG Imports

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said US trade and energy policies created a ‘double standard’ and Europe was left paying higher prices for its natural gas, according to a report by OilPrice.com.

The comments from Macron come following two weeks of protests staged by workers in French oil refineries TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil. France was the latest country to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT).

It has now switched to being a net importer of energy from once being a net exporter of energy. There were strikes reported at EDF’s nuclear reactors as well.

Macron is unhappy with the price it is paying for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) France is importing from the US. It turned to the US for LNG to make up for its declining nuclear fleet and also for the total halt of Russian energy supplies.

The OilPrice.com report revealed that US natural gas exports to France increased 421% during the first eight months of 2022 but LNG prices are soaring and increased by 1094% in August alone.

In Brussels, Macron said that the North American economy is making choices for ‘the sake of attractiveness’ which create a double standard. He pointed out that at home the US enjoys low energy prices but exports energy at higher prices.

He also pointed out that state aid for some sectors goes up to 80% while state aid is prohibited under the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (TFEU).

Macron earlier in the week referred to both the US and Norway and said some nations are reaping ‘the real super profits’ from ‘geopolitical war unearned income.’

Macron’s recent comments also reflect the troubles that are arising between France and the US. The ties are strained over the AUKUS deal where the US, the UK and Australia formed a grouping and the US said it would provide Australia with eight conventionally armed but nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia earlier had a pact with France with respect to nuclear-powered submarines. Macron is expected to visit the United States in December and will take up the subject of energy with his American counterpart Joe Biden.

