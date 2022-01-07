Home » News » World » Dozens of Hong Kong Officials, Lawmakers Ordered to Quarantine After Covid Case at Birthday Bash

Health officials discovered a second preliminary coronavirus case at a birthday party attended by many of the city's political elite.

Updated: January 07, 2022, 15:53 IST

Dozens of senior Hong Kong officials and lawmakers were ordered into quarantine on Friday after health officials discovered a second preliminary coronavirus case at a birthday party attended by many of the city’s political elite.

“All the people present at the party need to be quarantined," said Chuang Shuk-kwan from Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection.

