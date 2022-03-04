Drone Hits Aseefa Bhutto on Face During PPP Rally in Pakistan's Punjab

Pakistan’s slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto on Friday suffered a face injury after a drone camera hit her during her party – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rally in Punjab province. The incident took place when Aseefa, also the daughter of Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardari, was standing atop a container alongside her brother and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto who was addressing the participants of the rally in Khanewal, some 300 kms from Lahore, against Prime Minister Imran Khan. As the drone hit Aseefa, Bilawal rushed to rescue her.

“She was taken to a private hospital where she had five stitches’ on her forehead, PPP leader Hasan Murtaza told PTI. He said the PPP workers have taken the drone operator of the TV channel into custody and handed over to police.

Advertisement

“It will be determined whether the drone operator deliberately aimed at Assefa at the best of someone," he said.

Since the drone belongs to the TV channel which is owned by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stalwart Aleem Khan, the PPP is suspecting that this might be a deliberate act.

“As its Samaa TV drone owned by PTI’s Aleem Khan, a close aide to PM Khan, we cannot rule out foul play in this incident, the PPP leader said.

Bilawal said: “It is not clear yet whether the incident was an accident or the consequence of a deliberate act."

Bilawal is spearheading a long march against Prime Minister Khan taken out from Karachi a few days back and would culminate in Islamabad on March 8 after covering several cities of Punjab including Lahore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.