Earthquake of Magnitude 5.5 Strikes Nepal, No Loss of Life or Damage Reported

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Sunday, causing residents to rush outside. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck at 7:58 a.m., with the epicentre located approximately 147 kilometres east-southeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The earthquake’s impact was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley, but no immediate damage was reported.

Meanwhile, several places in Bihar were also jolted by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck Nepal’s capital Kathmandu in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

As per initial reports, the tremors were felt in Bihar’s Katihar, Munger, Madhepura and Begusarai. There has been no account of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, officials said.

