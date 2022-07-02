Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.0 Rocks Southern Iran

A shallow 6.0 magnitude quake shook southern Iran early Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, revising down its initial measurement.

The quake hit 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of the port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province, the USGS said.

It struck just a minute after a 5.7 tremor. In its preliminary assessment, the USGS said there was a low likelihood of damage but that some casualties were possible. The impact of the quake should be relatively localised, it said.

One person was killed in November last year when Hormozgan province was hit by twin 6.4 and 6.3 magnitude quakes.

Situated on the edge of several tectonic plates and crossing various fault lines, Iran is an area of strong seismic activity.

Iran’s deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor that struck in 1990, killing 40,000 people in the north of the country.

