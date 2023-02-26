Home » News » World » Earthquake of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Papua New Guinea, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Papua New Guinea, No Tsunami Warning Issued

The tremor was felt at a Walindi Plantation Resort near the town of Kimbe about 80 kilometres away from the quake but it was described by a worker as 'not too bad'

AFP

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 07:07 IST

Sydney, Australia

The earthquake was recorded in the sparsely populated West New Britain archipelago region on Sunday morning. (Image: Shutterstock)
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the remote New Britain region of Papua New Guinea Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake had a depth of 38 kilometres (23 miles), the USGS said, and was recorded in the sparsely populated West New Britain archipelago region on Sunday morning.

The shaking was felt at a Walindi Plantation Resort near the town of Kimbe about 80 kilometres away from the quake but it was described by a worker as “not too bad".

“No one really reacted, it shook, but no damage," resort worker Vanessa Hughes told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 26, 2023, 06:42 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 07:07 IST
