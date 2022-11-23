Home » News » World » Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Strikes Western Turkey Region, Tremors Felt in Istanbul, Ankara: Report

Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Strikes Western Turkey Region, Tremors Felt in Istanbul, Ankara: Report

Turkey earthquake: While the earthquake struck the Turkish city of Düzce, the tremors were felt as far away as Istanbul and Ankara

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 07:56 IST

Ankara, Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Turkey on Wednesday.(Representational Photo)
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Turkey on Wednesday.(Representational Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Western Turkey region on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

While the earthquake struck the Turkish city of Düzce, the tremors were felt as far away as Istanbul and Ankara.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

Details about the damage or casualties were not known immediately after the earthquake. Duzce Mayor Faruk Özlü said power was out in parts of the city and internet services were disrupted, according to the local reports.

RELATED NEWS

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that the magnitude 5.9 earthquake’s epicenter was located in Düzce’s Gölyaka district and struck at 4:08 am, while the magnitude was later revised to 6.0 by the Istanbul-based Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute.

Advertisement

The earthquake struck 10 days after the country held nationwide earthquake drills to mark the 23rd anniversary of the tragic 1999 earthquake in the same province which killed 710 people.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 23, 2022, 07:16 IST
last updated: November 23, 2022, 07:56 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Curves In Gorgeous Red Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Looks