Home » News » World » Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.3 Hits Solomon Islands; Tsunami Warning Issued

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.3 Hits Solomon Islands; Tsunami Warning Issued

The quake comes a day after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people in Indonesia

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 08:27 IST

Solomon Islands

A tsunami warning has been issued after the earthquake (Representational Photo)
A tsunami warning has been issued after the earthquake (Representational Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3, with a depth of 10 kilometres struck Malango in the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, said the United States Geological Survey.

A tsunami warning has been issued after the earthquake, according to the U.S. tsunami warning system. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

The quake comes a day after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The epicenter of the quake was on land in Cianjur in West Java, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 22, 2022, 08:16 IST
last updated: November 22, 2022, 08:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+42PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon Raises Temperature In Copper Dress With Thigh-high Front Slit, See The Diva's Sizzing Hot Pictures