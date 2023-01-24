In Egypt, buying rice and eggs is a luxury and many families have put meat off the menu because Egyptians are unable to afford it. A report by Deutsche Welle said that there are fears among Egyptians that their country could become like Lebanon, which has been fighting an economic crisis since 2019.

Speaking to the news outlet one citizen said that his family buys 500gms of rice or 1 kilo of rice rather than buying in bulk in a bid to cut down expenses.

In a separate report by news agency AFP it was reported that people who belong to the Egyptian middle-class, including government and private firms’ employees, are reaching out to charities looking for help.

“A lot of people had life savings they were keeping aside… Now they’re using them for health care or daily costs," Ahmed Hesham of the Abwab El Kheir charity was quoted as saying by AFP.

Another report by the New York Times said that for many families’ eggs are now a luxury item. Eggs, milk, fish and chicken are necessary for growing children but many Egyptian parents in a bid to cut costs are reducing buying these essentials.

The NYT report also pointed out that necessary medicines like insulin have also become very expensive as prices increased by sevenfold forcing people to make tough choices even when its affects their health.

Why Is There a Financial Crisis in Egypt?

Egypt is facing a financial crisis mostly because it has allowed the military to run a parallel government.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi overthrew a democratically-elected regime with the help of the military and took over the reins of the country in 2014.

After taking over Egypt, Sisi embarked on reforms that many experts felt were unnecessary since Egypt was already burdened due to foreign debt.

Sisi commissioned the building of a new capital, 45kms from Cairo, and in that new city he has given contracts to companies associated with Egyptian military to build Africa’s tallest skyscraper and a mega-mosque.

He also purchased a jumbo jet for himself worth $500m. All of this went on despite Egypt’s foreign debt tripling to nearly $160bn during his nine-year rule.

As a result, Egyptians are suffering as they are falling behind on loan and mortgage repayments, failing to pay tuition fees of their children and even eating less so that they can save money in case there are larger emergencies.

The Egyptian pound has devalued over the past months and one US dollar is worth 30 Egyptian pounds.

Steve Hanke, an economist at Johns Hopkins University who measures inflation based on purchasing power parity and factoring in black market exchange rates, told news agency AFP that the real rate of inflation in Egypt could be at least 101%.

Egypt has taken several loans from the IMF. It took a $12 billion IMF loan in 2016 and still struggled to generate jobs or alleviate poverty. Then came the Covid-19 pandemic and it upended the tourism sector. As the country emerged from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine meant that most of the imported wheat that feeds its population also disappeared.

The World Bank in 2020 estimated that nearly 60% of Egyptians were poor.

The situation has not changed and only worsened. Egypt did receive funds from large loans from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, China, the Arab Monetary Fund and the African Development Bank but instead of being used to life people from poverty and generate jobs, these funds were used to fill the pockets of those in the military and the companies they run.

An article in the Middle East Eye opined that the Arab dictatorships financed the coup that overthrew Egypt’s first-ever civilian president, Mohamed Morsi, to power and paved the way for Sisi.

Economic experts like Robert Sprigborg, who is a research fellow of the Italian Institute of International Affairs and adjunct professor, Simon Fraser University, feel that Sisi has turned Egypt into a ‘beggar state’.

Despite this Sisi remained defiant. On Tuesday, Sisi addressed the country and said: “We need to endure our conditions which we haven’t contributed to, but it’s God’s will, it’s fate that the past three years were like this and this could linger for longer, but what shall we do?"

“We are part of the global economy; don’t you hear in the media about very big economies struggling?" Sisi was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

