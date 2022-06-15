Home » News » World » Eight Dead in Iran Birthday Party Fire: State Media

Eight Dead in Iran Birthday Party Fire: State Media

The blaze broke out on Tuesday evening in the town of Andisheh west of the capital, the official IRNA news agency reported

Tehran // Updated: June 15, 2022, 13:55 IST

Four children were among eight people who died of smoke inhalation after fire tore through an underground restaurant hosting a birthday party outside Tehran, state media reported Wednesday.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday evening in the town of Andisheh west of the capital, the official IRNA news agency reported.

“Seven people died at the scene and a three-year-old child died in hospital," Tehran province Red Crescent official Shahin Fathi told the news agency.

County prosecutor Hamid Asgari said the blaze quickly spread throughout the restaurant.

“All the fixtures and fittings… were flammable," Asgari told IRNA.

