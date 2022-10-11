'Elitist Cabal Dragging Us Closer to Nuclear War': Ex-Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard Quits Democratic Party

One-time presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday said she could no longer be a Democrat as the party was under the “complete control of an elitist cabal". The former Congresswoman said she was leaving the Democratic Party, giving rest to long-time speculation over her political allegiance, as she did not believe in a party that was “dragging us ever closer to nuclear war".

She made the announcement by posting a short message on Twitter, which is part of the first episode of her new podcast series, The Tulsi Gabbard Show.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racialising every issue and stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms that are enshrined in our Constitution, who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, who demonise police but protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding American citizens, who believe in open borders, who weaponise national security… to go after their political opponent and, above all, are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war," Gabbard said in a strong statement against the Joe Biden administration.

Advertisement

Gabbard, the first American Samoan and Hindu elected to Congress, has been known to speak her mind against issues such as war and the American foreign policy even at the expense of harsh criticism by fellow Democrats.

The combat veteran said she believed in a government “of the people, by the people and for the people" but claimed that the Democratic Party did not. “Unfortunately, it (Democratic Party) stands for a government that is of, by and for the powerful elite," she said, calling on her fellow “independent-minded" Democrats to join her in leaving the party.

Advertisement

“Now, I’m calling on my fellow… independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me," Gabbard said, but did not elaborate on her future plans or whether she will be joining the Republican Party.

Gabbard retired from the House of Representatives in 2021, and increasingly distanced herself from the Democratic Party after she withdrew from presidential race in 2020. According to her Twitter, she is a vocal critic of Biden and accuses him of not caring for the American people.

Advertisement

“The Biden Admin does not care about the American people. Permanent Washington loots us to serve the interests of the arms-manufacturing global oligarchy while we struggle to pay for gas/food/rent and our soldiers go on food stamps," she tweeted a few days before making her announcement.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here