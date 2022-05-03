Elon Musk Fans Call Out ‘Hypocrisy’ Of Editor, But Also End Up Supporting Her ‘Doxxing’

Elon Musk’s supporters lashed out at writer and news agency Atlantic’s contributing editor Molly Jong-Fast earlier on Tuesday when she said that ‘old rich white men’ detest ‘young people’ since the beginning of time. Jong Fast, who was on journalist Mehdi Hasan’s show on Monday evening, was discussing if Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover would be ‘pivotal moment’ as it would see that social media platform being handed to the ‘far-right’.

The show included some harsh criticism of Elon Musk where Hasan called him a ‘not-so-bright billionaire’ and ‘petulant’. However, the entire discussion did not go down well with conservative and right-wing or right-wing libertarian commentators who attacked the writer of ‘whining’ about rich-white men.

Glenn Greenwald, Pulitzer-winning journalist, tweeted the initial tweet and said that Jong Fast won the birth lottery after being born in a rich white family. “Rich white woman Molly Jong Fast - who won the birth lottery by being born to rich famous white parents who raised her in Manhattan, sent her to private schools, and thus herself bought an Upper East Side co-op for $5 million in 2007 at the age of 29 - rants about “rich white men"," Greenwald said.

But it was the next tweet that Greenwald put out which raised some eyebrows. It was not because of the tweet but because of the picture he shared along with the tweet. It was an article from 2007 which reported that the author bought a house in a posh area of Upper East Side in New York. “Here’s your oppressed, marginalised journalist who really understands struggling and suffering at the hands of “rich white men"," Greenwald said in a tweet.

Did Greenwald dox Molly Jong Fast by leaking her address? We will only be able to know if Molly Jong Fast faces threats related to her security. The leaking of the address may have been unintentional but the original article quickly changes her address and the one that is available on the internet has a slightly different paragraph than the one tweeted by Greenwald.

It is noteworthy that the entire right-wing ecosystem lashed out at Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz for revealing the identity of the Twitter account owner Libs Of TikTok. While Lorenz is at fault for revealing the identity of a person who has the right to remain anonymous, Greenwald also did the same as Elon Musk himself and Christina Pushaw, secretary of Florida governor Ron DeSantis - who has called opponents of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (aka Don’t Say Gay bill) groomers - also joined in to make fun of Jong Fast’s point of view.

While Jong Fast’s views can be discussed, debated or even ridiculed, publishing someone’s address after denouncing the people on the other end for doing the same not so long ago is also questionable.

A Twitter user commented that Glenn Greenwald at best is a ‘nationalist authoritarian in the northern hemisphere and left wing in the Southern Hemisphere’ while another user quipped that soon Christina Pushaw may call him a ‘groomer’, alluding to a myth among conservatives and far-right that LGBTQIA+ people have tendencies associated with ‘pedophilia’.

