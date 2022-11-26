Elon Musk Says He Will Back Ron DeSantis in 2024 US Presidential Elections

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he would back Florida governor Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor decides to run for president. Ron DeSantis is emerging as Donald Trump’s arch-rival ahead of the 2024 Presidential Elections.

Musk’s response came after a pro-Republican account on Twitter asked him if he would back the Florida Governor.

He said that he could not find an ideal candidate among the Democrats.

Advertisement

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would be the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far," Musk said in a tweet.

“Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?," tweeted the account Proud Elephant, to which Musk replied in a tweet: “Yes."

Musk earlier in June said he is still wondering who to back among the Republicans for president but at that time also he said he was leaning towards Ron DeSantis.

The Republicans are expecting a battle between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump in the primaries ahead of the elections in 2024.

There is speculation that Mike Pence, former US vice president and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo will also enter the race.

DeSantis will enter the primaries strongly as the Republican and right-leaning camps see him as an antidote to the woke-camp and the Democrats.

Advertisement

He also won the Florida gubernatorial elections by a landslide margin while Trump was accused of letting the side down as many candidates whom he endorsed lost some key House and Senate races.

Musk reinstated Trump’s Twitter account earlier this month and said he is fine with the former president not tweeted but pointed out that Twitter corrected “a grave mistake" by banning his account.

Advertisement

“The important thing is that Twitter corrected a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting president undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America," Musk said.

Musk, who is currently the Twitter CEO, is overseeing a turbulent transition in Twitter.

He has fired many employees, including entire teams and pushed teams to ensure that the issue of falling revenues must be addressed via subscriptions as revenue from advertisements also drops.

Read all the Latest News here