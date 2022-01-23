Home » News » World » End of Pandemic in Europe 'Plausible' After Omicron: WHO

A person gets tested for Covid-19 at a clinic (Image: Reuters)
AFP
Copenhagen // Updated: January 23, 2022, 22:57 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has entered a new phase with the Omicron variant, which could infect 60 percent of people in Europe by March, and could bring it to an end, the WHO Europe director said Sunday.

“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame," Hans Kluge told AFP, urging nonetheless caution due to the virus’s ability to mutate.

