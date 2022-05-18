Home » News » World » EU Chief Von der Leyen Proposes up to 9 bn Euros in More Aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden listens while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement about Russia at the US Chief of Mission residence in Brussels, on March 25, 2022. Brendan Smialowski / AFP
AFP
Brussels // Updated: May 18, 2022, 17:07 IST

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed extra aid to Ukraine this year of up to nine billion euros ($9.5 billion) to help it cope with the ravages of war.

Speaking in a broadcast statement, von der Leyen also said it was time to think about rebuilding Ukraine whenever the war ends, adding the EU has “a strategic interest in leading this reconstruction effort".

first published: May 18, 2022, 17:07 IST