EU Countries Blocking Oil Embargo 'Complicit' in Russian 'Crimes', Says Kyiv

Ukraine said Wednesday that EU countries blocking an embargo on imports of Russian oil would be complicit in crimes committed by Russian troops on Ukrainian territory by funding Moscow’s military.

“If there is any country in Europe who will continue to oppose the embargo on Russian oil, there will be a good reason to say, this country is complicit in the crimes committed by Russia in the territory of Ukraine," Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a briefing on social media.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.