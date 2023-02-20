EU Imposes New Myanmar Sanctions Two Years After Coup

The EU on Monday imposed asset freezes and visa bans on Myanmar’s energy minister, influential businessmen and high-ranking military officers, over an ongoing crackdown on opponents two years after a coup.

The new batch of European Union sanctions hit nine individuals and seven entities tied to the ruling regime.

The move by the 27-nation bloc followed similar sanctions from the United States and Britain around the second anniversary of the military coup that launched a violent campaign against democracy activists.

The EU sanctions included energy minister Myo Myint Oo, armed forces chief-of-staff General Maung Maung Aye, navy head Admiral Moe Aung and the heads of three firms providing weapons to the military.

Advertisement

Also listed were officials in Yangon Region involved in the executions of four democracy activists in July 2022 and “in Kachin State, where they oversaw air strikes, massacres, raids, arson", the EU said.

The EU had already sanctioned a total of 93 individuals and 18 entities over the putsch and subsequent brutal crackdown in Myanmar.

The military seized power on February 1, 2021, overthrowing the democratically elected government and removing president Win Myint and state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi from office.

Read all the Latest News here