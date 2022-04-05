Home » News » World » EU Proposes Sanctions on Russian Coal, Shipping

EU Proposes Sanctions on Russian Coal, Shipping

Russia is waging a cruel, ruthless war, also against Ukraine’s civilian population, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (File photo: AFP)
The proposal, part of the bloc’s planned fifth wave of sanctions since the February 24 invasion, needs to be approved unanimously by the EU's 27 member states

AFP
Strasbourg // Updated: April 05, 2022, 18:52 IST

The EU executive on Tuesday proposed a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia that would include a ban on coal imports and blocking Russian ships from entering European ports.

“Russia is waging a cruel, ruthless war, also against Ukraine’s civilian population. We need to sustain utmost pressure at this critical point," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video address.

first published: April 05, 2022, 18:52 IST