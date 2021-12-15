Home » News » World » EU Regulator Says Johnson & Johnson's Covid Vaccine Can be Used as Booster

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is the fifth emergency use vaccine approved by the central government. (Photo: Reuters)

AFP
Hague // Updated: December 15, 2021, 16:37 IST

The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine can be used as a booster shot two months after the first dose was administered.

“EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has concluded that a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine Janssen may be considered at least two months after the first dose in people aged 18 years and above," the watchdog said in a statement, using the vaccine’s commercial name.

first published: December 15, 2021, 16:37 IST