EU Regulator Says Johnson & Johnson's Covid Vaccine Can be Used as Booster

The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine can be used as a booster shot two months after the first dose was administered.

“EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has concluded that a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine Janssen may be considered at least two months after the first dose in people aged 18 years and above," the watchdog said in a statement, using the vaccine’s commercial name.

